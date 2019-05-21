May 21, 2019

THERE'S A REASON THE TRUMPBOTS ARE SO FRANTIC LATELY:

Daily Presidential Tracking Poll (Rasmussen Reports, May 20, 2019)

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 44% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 32% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -12

Even Rasmussen can't cook the numbers.

Posted by at May 21, 2019 12:04 AM

  

« DEFENDING OKINAWA: | Main | ALL IN YOUR HEAD: »