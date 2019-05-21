May 21, 2019
THERE'S A REASON THE TRUMPBOTS ARE SO FRANTIC LATELY:
Daily Presidential Tracking Poll (Rasmussen Reports, May 20, 2019)
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 44% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.The latest figures include 32% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -12
Even Rasmussen can't cook the numbers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 21, 2019 12:04 AM