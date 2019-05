THERE'S A REASON NO ONE TRUSTS HIM WITH BUILDING PROJECTS:





U.S. Customs and Border Protection has put up just 1.7 miles of fencing with the US$1.57 billion that Congress appropriated last year for President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border, a federal judge was told.





Your grandchildren will ask you if he even existed.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2019 12:10 PM

