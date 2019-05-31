THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The Justice Department on Friday released a transcript of a call from Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd to Rob Kelner, the lawyer for Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, where he sought information about Flynn's discussions with the special counsel.





However, the Justice Department refused to turn over transcripts of Flynn's calls with Russian officials, including then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, as was expected after Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered prosecutors to file those publicly.





Dowd also wanted to remind Flynn about "the President and his feelings towards Flynn."



