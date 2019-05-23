THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Mueller moreover referred a number of related cases to other Department of Justice prosecutors. We don't know what all those cases are yet because information about them was redacted from his report to Attorney General William Barr. But one of them was likely revealed today as the U.S. attorney's office in New York's Southern District announced charges against Stephen Calk, the CEO of Federal Savings Bank. Calk is accused of facilitating loans in 2016 to Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, that Manafort might otherwise not have qualified for because he was on the verge of going broke--and Manafort, the feds say, paid Calk back by getting him a spot on the Trump campaign's economic advisory committee and, later, recommending that the Trump transition team consider him for the position of undersecretary of the Army.