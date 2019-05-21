THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Michael Cohen told the House Intelligence Committee during what was once private testimony in February that Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow instructed him to lie to Congress about the timing of negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In a 2017 statement to Congress, Cohen said that negotiations over the proposed building project ended in Jan.

2016 weeks before the Iowa caucuses, when in reality, Cohen would later say, the talks with Moscow continued on into June of the election year when it was all but assured Trump would be the Republican nominee for president. The revelation comes as the House Intel Committee voted Monday to make public Cohen's February testimony.