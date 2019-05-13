THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Trump got extra angry Sunday night. Uncheered by Mother's Day, the president launched into a sequence of rage tweets that included the line: "The FBI has no leadership." Trump has fired one FBI director, James Comey, for looking into the Russia matter. He fired an acting director, Andrew McCabe, for the same apparent reason. Apparently, he is now gunning for the present director, Chris Wray.





Why is Trump angry? Trump disjointedly tweeted over linked messages: "The Director is protecting the same gang.....that tried to........overthrow the President through an illegal coup. (Recommended by previous DOJ) @TomFitton @JudicialWatch"





Trump wants the FBI to endorse his own theory of victimhood--and it won't. Worse, the FBI was embedded in the Mueller investigation. The FBI received, and still holds, whatever information the investigation gathered about Russia's interference in the 2016 election, including potential answers to the all-important question: Why? Why was Vladimir Putin so eager to help Trump into the presidency? Why did Russia care so much, and run such risks for him?





The answer may be indicated in an underappreciated pair of sentences on page 76 of Volume II of the Mueller report: "As described in Volume I, the evidence uncovered in the investigation did not establish that the President or those close to him were involved in the charged Russian computer-hacking or active-measure conspiracies, or that the President otherwise had any unlawful relationship with any Russian official. But the evidence does indicate that a thorough FBI investigation would uncover facts about the campaign and the President personally that the President could have understood to be crimes or that would give rise to personal or political concerns."