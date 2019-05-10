May 10, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Don McGahn Rebuffed White House Request to Say Trump Didn't Obstruct Justice (Rebecca Ballhaus, May 10, 2019 , WSJ)
Within a day of the release of the Mueller report last month, President Trump sought to have former White House counsel Don McGahn declare he didn't consider the president's 2017 directive that he seek Robert Mueller's dismissal to be obstruction of justice, but Mr. McGahn rebuffed the request, according to people familiar with the matter.
