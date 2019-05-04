May 4, 2019

THE SPOILS SYSTEM:

Report: PM mulling law to allow more than one minister per portfolio (Times of Israel, 5/04/19)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, working to satisfy the many demands of the six parties that are set to form his coalition, may ask MKs to approve legislation allowing more than one minister per government portfolio, a TV report said Friday.

Sadly, the Deep State in Israel has values that are the opposite of ours, particularist instead of universalist.
