THE rIGHT IS THE rIGHT:

A conservative pro-Israel think tank has come to the defense of a far-right German party over a campaign ad depicting dark-skinned Muslim slavers bargaining over a naked white woman. [...]

On Friday, the Middle East Forum -- whose stated mission is to protect "Western values from Middle Eastern threats" -- shared an essay by Raymond Ibrahim defending the AfD's message and [...] he said later that he believes Muslim migration to Europe is an "alien aggression which one is bringing on themselves." Ibrahim suggested "curtailing migration" and accused Muslim migrants of committing a high degree of sexual assault, though he said he had not looked at data on the issue.