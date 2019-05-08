THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT (profanity alert):

I. Trade





Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren share Trump's trade agenda verbatim. The three of them argue that trade with China and other countries should be drastically curtailed if not stopped altogether. Warren, if anything, attacks Trump from the right, expressing concern that by negotiating with Canada at the same time with China, Trump isn't being strong enough in fighting China [...]









II. Immigration





When it comes to immigration policy, Bernie Sanders has famously called open borders a Koch-brothers proposal.





Trump says "our country is full." What does Bernie Sanders say when asked about open borders?





I think what we need is comprehensive immigration reform. That is not simply--You're quite right--if your point is you open the borders, my God, you know, there's a lot of poverty in this world and you're going to have people from all over the world, and I don't think that's something we can do at this point. Can't do it.





It's understandable to oppose open borders as a policy, but Sanders goes far beyond that. His rhetoric describes poverty and "people from all over the world" as akin to an infections disease that will enter if we let our guard down. While his language is rated G, his sentiment is certainly akin to someone who might use the phrase "sh[***]le countries."