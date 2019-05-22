May 22, 2019
THE RATES ARE USURIOUS AS IS:
Fed may cut rates if inflation keeps disappointing: Bullard (Noah Sin, Marius Zaharia, 5/22/19, Reuters)
We've actually reached a point in human history where creating more wealth at lower cost is disappointing?Further weakness in inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, even if economic growth maintains its momentum, James Bullard, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said on Wednesday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2019 12:02 AM