May 22, 2019

THE RATES ARE USURIOUS AS IS:

Fed may cut rates if inflation keeps disappointing: Bullard (Noah Sin, Marius Zaharia, 5/22/19, Reuters) 

Further weakness in inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, even if economic growth maintains its momentum, James Bullard, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said on Wednesday.

We've actually reached a point in human history where creating more wealth at lower cost is disappointing?  
