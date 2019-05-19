May 19, 2019
THE ONLY THING THAT'S CHANGED...:
Joe Biden's Bet That 2016 Didn't Change Everything: In many ways, he's running the same kind of campaign he would have in a pre-Trump, pre-Sanders era. (EDWARD-ISAAC DOVERE, 5/19/19, The Atlantic)
If the new rules of politics post-2016 were to hold up, the official launch rally Joe Biden held here on Saturday would mean that he is in trouble: The crowd wasn't huge, was largely white and older, and, for the most part, only really got into it when he mentioned Barack Obama or Donald Trump.Yet Biden's high-and-getting-higher poll numbers, the early fundraising success that has surprised even his own aides, and the enthusiastic responses I heard from supporters who came out on a hot afternoon to see him don't show a candidate in much trouble at all. Biden's campaign is a bet: that in the four years since Trump launched his campaign, the country hasn't changed, the Democratic Party hasn't changed, and politics hasn't changed.
..is that Bernie and Donald don't have Hillary to run against.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 19, 2019 9:26 AM