May 31, 2019
THE OBAMACONOMY MUST BE DESTROYED!:
Just a few of the reasons that Trump's Mexico tariffs are deeply stupid (Catherine Rampell, May 31, 2019, Washington Post)
Amid calls for impeachment, a persistently underwater approval rating, subpoenas for financial records and an ever-growing list of scandals, the strong economy is pretty much the only thing President Trump has going for him right now. It's his best shot at reelection.And for some reason he seems keen on destroying it.
Trump's Trade War by the Numbers: US Equity Market Lost $5 Trillion in 17 Months (Sissi Cao, 05/31/19, NY Observer)
The Trump administration's on-again, off-again trade war with the world's major economies--especially China--over the past 17 months has cost the U.S. equity market $5 trillion worth of foregone financial return, a new report by Deutsche Bank has found."The costs of the trade war in our view are about its indirect impacts," the German investment bank's chief strategist, Binky Chadha, said in a note to clients on Friday. "The trade war has been key in preventing a recovery in global growth and keeping U.S. equities range-bound."The $5 trillion lost return is equivalent to 12 years of America's bilateral trade deficit with China, he noted.
