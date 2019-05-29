THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

One of the oddities of the left's Haberman hatred is its failure to recognize identical levels of hatred on the right. Haberman has gotten under President Trump's skin like no other reporter. The difference is that the right's loathing for Haberman is rational. No reporter has pried the erratic dysfunctionality of Trump's management style more wide open than her. Haberman began producing searing depictions of Trump's temperamental unfitness during the campaign, and continued churning out exposés of his legal travails, from his attempts to fire Robert Mueller to his use of phones that can be easily monitored by Russian or Chinese spies.





Her byline alone does not capture the extent of reporting footprint. Haberman's coverage informs the paper's entire coverage of Trump. In the five days since her Hicks story appeared -- three of which were a holiday weekend, Haberman's co-bylined, or contributed reporting to, six stories. The White House reporting beat, despite its prestige and superficial allure, is a difficult and grinding post. Haberman has not only exceeded any other reporter's coverage of Trump, she has probably covered Trump more thoroughly than any White House reporter has covered any president in history.