THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING:

Facing withering attacks accusing him of seeking foreign assistance for President Trump's re-election campaign, Rudolph W. Giuliani announced on Friday night that he had canceled a trip to Kiev in which he planned to push the incoming Ukrainian government to press ahead with investigations that he hoped would benefit Mr. Trump. [...]





"Today, Giuliani admitted to seeking political help from a foreign power. Again," tweeted Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He called the plan "immoral, unethical, unpatriotic and, now, standard procedure."





Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York and the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told reporters, "We have come to a very sorry state when it is considered O.K. for an American politician, never mind an attorney for the president, to go and seek foreign intervention in American politics."