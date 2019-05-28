THE FISH ROTS...:

A Regional Housing and Urban Development official wrote on Wednesday that she did not care if she had broken a federal law intended to stop government officials from acting in a partisan manner.





Lynne Patton, who oversees HUD operations in New York and New Jersey, reposted a message from an account named "Educating Liberals." The initial post defended Housing Secretary Ben Carson and criticized Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.





"Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts-professional and personal. It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don't care anymore," Patton wrote.