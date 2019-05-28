May 28, 2019
THE FISH ROTS...:
TRUMP HUD OFFICIAL LYNNE PATTON SAYS SHE DOESN'T CARE IF SHE BROKE THE LAW (DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON, 5/27/19, Newsweek)
A Regional Housing and Urban Development official wrote on Wednesday that she did not care if she had broken a federal law intended to stop government officials from acting in a partisan manner.Lynne Patton, who oversees HUD operations in New York and New Jersey, reposted a message from an account named "Educating Liberals." The initial post defended Housing Secretary Ben Carson and criticized Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts-professional and personal. It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don't care anymore," Patton wrote.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2019 12:00 AM