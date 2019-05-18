THE DAILY DOUBLE:

President Donald Trump filmed a brief video from his office on Air Force One Thursday, deriding New York City mayor and newly announced presidential candidate Bill DeBlasio, calling him "the worst mayor in the history of New York City." Trump made the campaign-related video while on his way to New York for a campaign fundraiser and posted it to his official Twitter account.





In the video, the presidential seal is prominently displayed just above the window to the left of Trump, lending priceless gravitas to Trump's screed against a possible future election opponent.





After it was posted online, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a Washington, DC based watchdog group, responded by tweeting: "Nice political ad filmed on Air Force One. You now legally need to reimburse the Treasury for the use of Air Force One on a political trip. Since you had no problem tweeting out the video, you should have no problem tweeting out the receipts when you reimburse the taxpayers."