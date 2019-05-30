May 30, 2019
THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:
Why fewer and fewer Americans are getting divorced (Tera R. Jordan, 5/20/19, The Conversation)
Who is driving this downward trend? Adults age 45 and younger.Young adults are being more decisive - in not only the timing of their nuptials, but also their choice to marry.Many of these younger adults choose to marry after they have achieved their desired levels of education, established careers and stabilized their finances. They also want to be "bonded" with a mate based on love, friendship and common interests, not social obligation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 30, 2019 3:57 AM