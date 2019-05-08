THE BATTLEGROUND IS ONLY RED STATES:

Biden got even more good news from a pollster in Arizona on Tuesday that bolsters his most persuasive argument of electability. According to the Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights, Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election match-up in the Grand Canyon State.





Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 44 percent and was the only one of the six Democrats tested who came out on top of the president in traditionally red Arizona. The last Republican presidential nominee to lose Arizona in a general election was Bob Dole in 1996, when President Bill Clinton carried the state during his re-election.



