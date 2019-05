THANKS, W!:

VIDEO: Iraq's Islamic seminaries revive since Saddam Hussein's death : During the rule of Saddam Hussein, the seminaries had their powers and number of students limited but now they are witnessing a revival. (Dorsa Jabbari, 5/09/19, Al Jazeera)





Such freedom for Muslims is what the Right means when it says the war was a mistake.







