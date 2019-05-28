THANKS DONALD!:

Shortly before the Senate's closing gavel ended his term as Texas secretary of state, David Whitley delivered his letter of resignation, "effective immediately," to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday afternoon.





Whitley needed Senate confirmation by the end of the legislative session to remain on the job but fell short of the required 21 votes despite expected support from all 19 Republican senators.





All 12 Democrats, however, held firm in their opposition to Whitley over his handling of an error-filled investigation into the citizenship status of registered voters that prompted three federal lawsuits and an eventual court settlement that halted the probe and limited the scope of future investigations.