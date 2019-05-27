THANKS, DONALD!:

Nine members of the Ku Klux Klan, 8 of them wearing masks, rallied in Dayton, Ohio, alongside more than 500 counter demonstrators.





The demonstrators, members of the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, waved American flags, a KKK flag and a Confederate battle flag. They did not attempt to speak much, and any time one of them tried, they were drowned out by the counter demonstrators, local television station WHIO TV7 reported.