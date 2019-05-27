May 27, 2019
THANKS, DONALD!:
KKK members drowned out by hundreds of counter-demonstrators in Ohio (MARCY OSTER, 5/27/19, JTA)
Nine members of the Ku Klux Klan, 8 of them wearing masks, rallied in Dayton, Ohio, alongside more than 500 counter demonstrators.The demonstrators, members of the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, waved American flags, a KKK flag and a Confederate battle flag. They did not attempt to speak much, and any time one of them tried, they were drowned out by the counter demonstrators, local television station WHIO TV7 reported.
Tommy Robinson's EU election result met with LAUGHTER in humiliating defeat (Jennifer Williams & Milo Boyd, 27 MAY 2019, Daily Mirror)
Tommy Robinson was jeered at and showered with calls of "out with the racist" and "facist" while losing his deposit in the European elections.The former English Defence League leader polled just 2.24% of the vote in the north west region.His 38,908 votes were enough to land him in eighth place of 11.When the results were read out in Manchester large sections of the audience burst into laughter.Because Mr Robinson won less than 5% of the vote he will lose his £5,000 deposit, Manchester Evening News reported.
