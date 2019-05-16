May 16, 2019
TECHNOLOGY ALWAYS MOVES FASTER THAN ANYONE THOUGHT IT WOULD:
Robots Take the Wheel as Autonomous Farm Machines Hit the Field (Ashley Robinson , Lydia Mulvany , and David Stringer, May 15, 2019, Bloomberg)
Robots are taking over farms faster than anyone saw coming.The first fully autonomous farm equipment is becoming commercially available, which means machines will be able to completely take over a multitude of tasks. Tractors will drive with no farmer in the cab, and specialized equipment will be able to spray, plant, plow and weed cropland. And it's all happening well before many analysts had predicted thanks to small startups in Canada and Australia.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2019 3:45 AM