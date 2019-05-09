May 9, 2019
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT, DON'T SUBSIDIZE IT:
Study: U.S. Fossil Fuel Subsidies Exceed Pentagon Spending (TIM DICKINSON, 5/09/19, Rolling Stone)
The United States has spent more subsidizing fossil fuels in recent years than it has on defense spending, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund.The IMF found that direct and indirect subsidies for coal, oil and gas in the U.S. reached $649 billion in 2015. Pentagon spending that same year was $599 billion.
