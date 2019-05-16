May 16, 2019
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:
Tariff Crossfire (Todd Seavey, 5/16/19, Splice Today)
Somehow learning nothing from all the decades he spent around free-marketeers and would-be government-shrinkers, [Pat Buchanan] now joins the vicious, myopic Ann Coulter in praising taxes. Those two don't seem to have any principled objection to taxation so long as it harms their enemies, the Chinese in Buchanan's case and the Koch Brothers in Coulter's (she's peeved they like immigrants).
Taxes are a perfectly coherent way to achieve the Trumpbot goal of reducing free trade and movement of peoples.
