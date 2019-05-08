TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

It's one thing to spend a bit of money treating ourselves to life's various luxuries, but it's another thing to splurge to the point where it hurts our finances. Many Americans are guilty of the latter.





In fact, the average adult in the USA spends $1,497 a month on nonessential items, according to research commissioned by Ladder and conducted by OnePoll. All told, that's roughly $18,000 a year on things we can all do without. And that's a lot of money, considering the extent to which Americans are letting their savings and other crucial goals fall by the wayside.