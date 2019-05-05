May 5, 2019
SUBLIME:
Live Ultrasounds Will Be Shown in Times Square to Reveal How Unborn Babies are Human Beings (MICAIAH BILGER, MAY 3, 2019, Life News)
A huge, pro-life display that demonstrates the value of unborn babies will be featured in one of America's most iconic places this weekend: Times Square in New York City.Sponsored by Focus on the Family, "Alive From New York" will show a live, 4D ultrasound of an unborn baby in the center of Times Square for thousands to see.
