SOMEONE OWES US FLAT-EARTHERS AN APOLOGY:





Since energy cannot be destroyed, only transformed, some argue that information -- arguably a form of energy -- cannot be destroyed either. So then, what happens to information when it is absorbed into a black hole? Scientists don't know for certain, but some posit that is may be possible for it to leak away from the black hole over time.





Black holes may hold information in a two-dimensional manner similar to a hologram, which take on three dimensions when light is shone through them. Some theorize that the underlying nature of reality can be glimpsed through black holes -- that all the information about the entire universe is somehow held on a two-dimensional space of something.