REX WRECKS:





Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Russian President Vladimir Putin out-prepared President Trump during a key meeting in Germany, putting the U.S. leader at a disadvantage during their first series of tête-à-têtes.





The U.S. side anticipated a shorter meeting for exchanging courtesies, but it ballooned into a globe-spanning two-hour-plus session involving deliberations on a variety of geopolitical issues, said committee aides, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Tillerson's seven-hour closed meeting with the committee.





"We spent a lot of time in the conversation talking about how Putin seized every opportunity to push what he wanted," a committee aide said. "There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing." [...]





Committee aides said that Tillerson refrained from openly disparaging the president but that his inability to answer certain questions was revealing.





In one exchange, Tillerson said he and the president "shared a common goal: to secure and advance America's place in the world and to promote and protect American values."





"Those American values -- freedom, democracy, individual liberty and human dignity -- are the North Star that guided every action I took at the State Department," Tillerson said, according to a person in the room.





Upon questioning, Tillerson clarified that although he and the president shared the same goal, they did not share the same "value system."





When asked to describe Trump's values, Tillerson said, "I cannot," the person said.