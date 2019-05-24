PUBLISH ALL OF IT:



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Attorney General William Barr's review of the events that prompted an investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia.





We've already seen the damage Mr. Barr causes himself and Donald when he tries selective editing. The text tends to say the opposite of what he claims. Just release everything; it all vindicates law enforcement and indicts Donald.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 24, 2019 12:01 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd