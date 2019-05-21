May 21, 2019
PUBLIC SERVICE IS FOR SUCKERS:
Kris Kobach reportedly gave the White House a list of demands for 'immigration czar' job (Catherine Garcia, May 20, 2019, The Week)
Following the meeting, Kobach got to work putting together 10 conditions for his employment, people with knowledge of the matter said. His demands shocked White House staffers; among other things, he asked for an office in the West Wing, weekends off, 24/7 access to a government jet, the ability to walk into the Oval Office whenever he wants, a staff of seven, the title "assistant to the president," at the highest pay grade, and a guarantee that all Cabinet secretaries who have anything to do with immigration policy defer to him, the Times reports. Kobach also wanted Trump's promise he will nominate him for Homeland Security secretary by Nov. 1, unless Kobach asks to remain immigration czar.
To their credit, the Trumpies are quite open in their contempt for the Republic and don't disguise that it's just a cash cow for them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 21, 2019 12:01 AM