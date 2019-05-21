PUBLIC SERVICE IS FOR SUCKERS:

Following the meeting, Kobach got to work putting together 10 conditions for his employment, people with knowledge of the matter said. His demands shocked White House staffers; among other things, he asked for an office in the West Wing, weekends off, 24/7 access to a government jet, the ability to walk into the Oval Office whenever he wants, a staff of seven, the title "assistant to the president," at the highest pay grade, and a guarantee that all Cabinet secretaries who have anything to do with immigration policy defer to him, the Times reports. Kobach also wanted Trump's promise he will nominate him for Homeland Security secretary by Nov. 1, unless Kobach asks to remain immigration czar.