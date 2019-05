POD FODDER:





Is America going to war with Iran? What is John Bolton up to? What does Cyrus the Great have to do with it? AEI scholar Ken Pollack joins The Remnant to answer these and other questions.

















Is everything the Boomers' fault? Are Millennials actually the victims? Is Gen X the best generation? Jonah brings Wall Street Journal editorial board member and author of 'Theft of a Decade: How the Baby Boomers Stole the Millennials' Economic Future' Joe Sternberg onto The Remnant to answer these and other questions.









Especially fun when Mr. Sternberg realizes that there were no differences between presidents from the 80s to Donald.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 25, 2019 7:15 AM

