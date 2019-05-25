May 25, 2019
POD FODDER:
Episode 107: It All Goes Back To Cyrus the Great (JONAH GOLDBERG, May 24, 2019, NRO: The Remnant Podcast)
Is America going to war with Iran? What is John Bolton up to? What does Cyrus the Great have to do with it? AEI scholar Ken Pollack joins The Remnant to answer these and other questions.
Episode 106: Blame the Boomers (JONAH GOLDBERG, May 22, 2019, The Remnant Podcast)
Is everything the Boomers' fault? Are Millennials actually the victims? Is Gen X the best generation? Jonah brings Wall Street Journal editorial board member and author of 'Theft of a Decade: How the Baby Boomers Stole the Millennials' Economic Future' Joe Sternberg onto The Remnant to answer these and other questions.
Especially fun when Mr. Sternberg realizes that there were no differences between presidents from the 80s to Donald.
