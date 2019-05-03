PERMANENT RECORD:

The notes, scribbled rapidly on a legal pad, captured the fear inside the White House when President Trump raged over the Russia investigation and decreed he was firing the FBI director who led it: "Is this the beginning of the end?"





The angst-filled entry is part of a shorthand diary that chronicled the chaotic days in Trump's West Wing, a trove that the special counsel report cited more than 65 times as part of the evidence that the president sought to blunt a criminal investigation bearing down on him.





The public airing of the notes -- which document then-White House counsel Donald McGahn's contemporaneous account of events and his fear that the president was engaged in legally risky conduct -- has infuriated Trump.