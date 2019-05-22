OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Joe Biden has been officially running for president for about a month now, and on Saturday, he held a rally in Philadelphia at which he articulated his vision for the country and his campaign. The most revealing lines in his speech might have been these: "Folks, I know some of the really smart folks say Democrats don't want to hear about unity. They say Democrats are so angry, that the angrier a candidate can be, the better chance he or she has to win the Democratic nomination. Well, I don't believe it."





Biden's words were a shot at Democrats who think the party needs to more explicitly sell itself as a vehicle for aggressively confronting a range of people, institutions, and problems on behalf of marginalized and mistreated middle- and working-class Americans. His speech instead emphasized concepts like reconciliation and cooperation, portraying a country that would essentially be happily united in its ideals and goals across lines of both party and class were it not for the singular figure of Donald Trump.





Biden's campaign isn't just pitching itself as an alternative to the Democratic Party's left-leaning, aggression-demanding internal critics on a rhetorical level; the campaign also rejects those critics' beliefs about strategy and their reading of recent history. Biden's candidacy is, in one sense, a proposition that everything that's been said by an unhappy progressive Democrat over the course of the past decade or so should be ignored.