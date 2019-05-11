OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Friday refused to commit his unconditional support to Democrats down the ticket in 2020 should he secure his party's nomination, in a contentious exchange with a New Hampshire voter.





"I can't take a pledge to support every single Democrat in the country," the Texas Democrat told Deb Nelson, the chair of the Hanover/Lyme Town Democrats, during a house party in Lebanon, New Hampshire. "I need to know about them first, right? Would you want me to make a blanket commitment about people I know nothing about, who I've never met?"