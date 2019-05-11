May 11, 2019
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
O'Rourke won't commit to unconditionally supporting Democrats in exchange with New Hampshire voter (Donald Judd and Sarah Mucha, May 10, 2019, CNN)
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Friday refused to commit his unconditional support to Democrats down the ticket in 2020 should he secure his party's nomination, in a contentious exchange with a New Hampshire voter."I can't take a pledge to support every single Democrat in the country," the Texas Democrat told Deb Nelson, the chair of the Hanover/Lyme Town Democrats, during a house party in Lebanon, New Hampshire. "I need to know about them first, right? Would you want me to make a blanket commitment about people I know nothing about, who I've never met?"
He has to get to the right of Joe.
