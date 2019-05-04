OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

"Own the center left, own the mainstream," Ms. Pelosi, 79, said.





"Our passions were for health care, bigger paychecks, cleaner government -- a simple message," Ms. Pelosi said of the 40-seat Democratic pickup last year that resulted in her second ascent to the speakership. "We did not engage in some of the other exuberances that exist in our party" -- a reference to some of the most ambitious plans advocated by the left wing of her party and some 2020 candidates, including "Medicare for all" and the Green New Deal, which she has declined to support.





Nearly five months into her second speakership, Ms. Pelosi appears to be embracing her role as the only Democrat with the power to oppose Mr. Trump. While she seems comfortable in waging battle with him, her unease about the president's behavior has only intensified since the Democrats' triumphal election.





Few people outside Ms. Pelosi's inner circle were aware of how worried she was that Mr. Trump would try to stop the opposition party from taking control of the House unless the Democrats' victory was emphatic enough to be indisputable.





"If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he's not going to respect the election," said Ms. Pelosi, recalling her thinking in the run-up to the 2018 elections.





"He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can't seat these people," she added. "We had to win. Imagine if we hadn't won -- oh, don't even imagine. So, as we go forward, we have to have the same approach."





In recent weeks Ms. Pelosi has told associates that she does not automatically trust the president to respect the results of any election short of an overwhelming defeat. That view, fed by Mr. Trump's repeated and unsubstantiated claims of Democratic voter fraud, is one of the reasons she says it is imperative not to play into the president's hands, especially on impeachment.