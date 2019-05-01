ONLY DONALD CAN STOP THE OBAMA BOOM:

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed to a 2-1/2-year low in April amid a sharp drop in new orders while construction spending unexpectedly fell in March, suggesting economic growth was moderating after surging in the first quarter.





One of the reports from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday showed businesses increasingly anxious that President Donald Trump's threats to close the U.S.-Mexico boarder would further disrupt the supply chain. Washington's trade war with China has created bottlenecks at factories, pushing up prices of some raw materials.