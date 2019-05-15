ONLY DONALD CAN STALL THE OBAMA BOOM:





U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in April as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, pointing to a slowdown in economic growth after a temporary boost from exports and inventories in the first quarter.





Thankfully Donald and company are consumed by racism, because if he shifted back towards the American norm of free movement of goods and people the economy might save even him.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 15, 2019 4:37 AM

