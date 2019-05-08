ONE OF THE THINGS IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS WOULD DO...:





"A president who refuses to respond to congressional oversight is taking the presidency to new levels of danger," said William P. Marshall, a law professor at the University of North Carolina. "We're supposed to be in a system of checks and balances, and one of the biggest checks that Congress has over the executive is the power of congressional oversight."





"Not responding to that is to literally say that you're above the law and you're above the Constitution," he said. "There's nothing in history that comes even close to that."





John Yoo, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and a former official in the George W. Bush administration, said Mr. Trump's approach was novel and dangerous.





"The thing that's unusual is the blanket refusal," Professor Yoo said. "It would be extraordinary if the president actually were to try to stop all congressional testimony on subpoenaed issues. That would actually be unprecedented if it were a complete ban."





"He's treating Congress like they're the Chinese or a local labor union working on a Trump building," he said.