NOTHING WRONG WITH WAGING WAR...:

As many as 40,000 people may have died in Venezuela as a result of US sanctions that made it harder for ordinary citizens to access food, medicine and medical equipment, a new report has claimed.





The report, published by the Centre for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) a progressive, Washington DC-based think tank, says those deaths took place following the imposition of sanctions in the summer of 2017. It said the situation had probably worsened since the imposition earlier this year, of tougher sanctions targetting Venezuela's vital oil industry, as part of the Trump administration's effort to oust president Nicolas Maduro.





"The sanctions are depriving Venezuelans of lifesaving medicines, medical equipment, food, and other essential imports," says the report, co-authored by Jeffrey Sachs, an award-winning economist based at Columbia University, and Mark Weisbrot. "This is illegal under US and international law, and treaties that the US has signed. Congress should move to stop it."