NOT THAT THEY'RE WRONG...:





North Korea has labelled Joe Biden a "fool of low IQ" and an "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being" after the US presidential hopeful called leader Kim Jong-un a tyrant during a speech.





...but they probably ought not be co-ordinating campaign contributions with Donald.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2019 4:00 AM

