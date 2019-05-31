NOT ALL OF THEM PRECEDED BY THEIR REPUTATION:

[Attorney General William Barr] said that he was in a good place to take the job because he's "at the end of my career" anyway. But when CBS' Jan Crawford suggested Barr might be worried about the reputation he has worked on his entire life being affected, he had an oddly dark rebuttal.





"Yeah, but everyone dies," he said, adding with a laugh, "and I don't believe in the Homeric idea that immortality comes by having odes sung about you over the centuries, you know?"