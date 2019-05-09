May 9, 2019
NO, REALLY?:
A frustrated Trump questions his administration's Venezuela strategy (Anne Gearan, Josh Dawsey, John Hudson and Seung Min Kim May 8, 2019, Washington Post)
President Trump is questioning his administration's aggressive strategy in Venezuela following the failure of a U.S.-backed effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro, complaining he was misled...
MORE:
McMaster blasts former colleagues as 'danger to the Constitution' (WESLEY MORGAN, 05/08/2019, Politico)
"The second group of people, and I think this is true in any administration," he explained, are those "who are not there to give the president options -- they're there to try to manipulate the situation based on their own agenda, not the president's agenda."
The first group does not exist.The third group of Trump advisers are those who "cast themselves in the role of saving the country, even the world, from the president," McMaster told an event hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish think tank where he is now a scholar.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2019 12:00 AM