NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:





In Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader's Guide to the Real World, global researcher Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall, Sr. VP of Leadership and Team Intelligence at Cisco, offer us a manifesto for truth and change at work. [...]





Lie #1: People care which company they work for.





Lie #2: The best plan wins.





Lie #3: The best companies cascade goals.





Lie #4: The best people are well-rounded.





Lie #5: People need feedback.





Lie #6: People can reliably rate other people.





Lie #7: People have potential.





Lie #8: Work-life balance matters most.





Lie #9: Leadership is a thing.





The lie that "people need feedback."





I asked Goodall to sit down with me on the Love in Action podcast and unpack some of the lies. For this article, I'm focusing on Lie #5: People need feedback.





So where does this lie come from? One word: Fear. There's this fear that people might not do the job and leaders might fail because their teams will have failed. Consequently, so the thought process goes, leaders think they have to force feedback on their employees whether they like it or now.





We find this tactic in play in those antiquated annual performance reviews. Goodall says that what people actually do need for their growth and development, "feedback does the opposite."





Goodall says, "When someone feels like they're about to be judged of something, their brains leave the conversation....and if the brain has left the conversation, it's no longer around to do any learning."