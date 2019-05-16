NO ONE WILL MISS ANGEL HERNANDEZ:

For a century, here's how a strike was called in baseball games across the world: An umpire peered intently as the pitch soared toward home plate. Then that umpire rose up out of his crouch. He thrust a finger, dramatically, into the air. He let out a mighty "Stee-rike" call. Rinse and repeat.





But next month in the Atlantic League, that time-honored scene is about to be altered forever - because once the technology is in place and umpires get the gist of it, an electronic TrackMan radar tracking system will be making those ball/strike calls. And you know who will be watching closely?





Major League Baseball, of course.