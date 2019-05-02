NO ONE LEFT TO LIE TO:

In an earlier analysis of 2016 voter data, Pew Research Center found that Trump easily won over voters age 65 and up, with a margin of 53-44. Yet that group may now be at risk for Trump, with 53 percent saying they definitely wouldn't vote for him in 2020, a Washington Post/ABC News poll has found.





Beyond seniors, the Washington Post/ABC News poll also shows Trump's support among other groups is waning. A solid 62 percent of women now say they definitely won't vote for Trump in 2020, and 41 percent of white women without a college degree say the same. Per Pew's 2016 analysis, Trump only lost 54 percent and 34 percent of those groups to Hillary Clinton, respectively.





Trump is also seeing a significant loss of independent voters, with 42 percent voting against him in 2016 and 51 percent saying they definitely won't now, the Washington Post/ABC News poll reveals.