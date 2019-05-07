MLB, THE SHO:

[W]hen they worked out Ohtani -- who selected the Angels over the Mariners, Dodgers, Giants, Rangers, Padres and Cubs the previous December -- for the first time at the Ham Fighters' spring complex in Okinawa, his score, particularly in the vertical jump portion of testing, was average at best.





A month later, in Tempe, Ohtani ran through the same battery of tests. His vertical jump had increased by nine inches to become one of the highest in the organization. Eppler was blown away. It was not until Ohtani revealed to Li what happened that it all made sense.





Up until that January workout in Okinawa, Ohtani had never done a vertical jump test in his life. So when his results came back mediocre, the hyper-competitive Ohtani spent the next month watching YouTube videos and practicing on his own to develop the proper technique. He learned how to properly load his hips so as to not spring off of one leg and ruin the efficiency of his jump. He studied how to use his static starting position to generate force from the ground, maximizing his ability to jump up, and not forward.





So the 6-foot-4 Ohtani, who already had a fastball that could top 100 mph and the power to crush baseballs more than 500 feet while also proving to be fleet of foot, added the ability to jump.