MARLIN WAITS ABOVE:

He was charged by a herd of 200 elephants, escaping only with the help of a flatbed truck, and was once knocked unconscious by a surly chimpanzee named Mr. Moke, who punched him "square between the eyes." But neither incident compared to the time a 22-foot anaconda swallowed his arm, up to the shoulder.





"Luckily," said Jim Fowler, the longtime co-host of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, "I knew what to do." As the indigenous tribe gathered around him fled the scene, Fowler remained calm, waiting for the anaconda to tire itself out before he wriggled out of its grasp and returned to work, preparing for another episode the show.





For more than two decades, Fowler brought the wonders of the natural world to millions of Americans, mixing entertainment and adventure with storytelling that raised awareness of the planet's biological diversity and environmental woes. He was 89 and had a heart ailment when he died May 8 at his home in Rowayton, Conn., said his son, Mark Fowler.





Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing more than 200 pounds, the elder Fowler was known for swimming through snake-infested waters, diving with sharks and rappelling down remote cliff faces while his partner, zoologist Marlin Perkins, often watched from the Jeep or narrated from the studio -- much to the delight of Tonight Show host Johnny Carson. [...]



