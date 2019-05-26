LUCY AND CHARLIE BROWN:

Pelosi's allies said her taunting of Trump now is intentional, designed to get under his skin and elicit an angry reaction, according to officials close to her who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. She contended that his resistance to investigations was to goad her members to back impeachment, which would undermine her party.





Emerging from a special closed-door caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Pelosi took the unusual step of speaking to reporters and in front of television cameras, accusing Trump of "engaging in a coverup" in response to congressional subpoenas.





At the White House a short time later, Trump angrily walked out of a meeting with Pelosi and other Democrats on infrastructure after three minutes. The president told reporters in remarks in the Rose Garden that he could not work with Democrats until they "get these phony investigations over with" and argued that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's nearly two-year investigation had cleared him of any wrongdoing.









Back on Capitol Hill, Pelosi and the Democrats kept up their criticism, with the speaker suggesting Trump's possible "lack of confidence" prevented him from reaching a deal on infrastructure and saying she prayed for the president.





Pelosi wrote of Trump's "temper tantrum" in a letter to colleagues Wednesday afternoon, and the next day she was relentless in her attacks, suggesting his White House aides and family "should stage an intervention for the good of the country."





Hours later, Trump called her "crazy Nancy" at a White House event on aid to farmers, impugned her mental clarity and intelligence and pressed aides to attest to his calmness during the meeting the previous day. He later tweeted a spliced video that made her appear confused.





White House aides say Trump was more frustrated by the "coverup" comment than her Thursday commentary likening him to a toddler. He flew into a rage Wednesday morning after she made those remarks -- and then stewed as she continued to taunt him from Capitol Hill. The aides spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.