LEGITIMACY REQUIRES DEMOCRACY:

[I]f there is a man who can navigate these choppy waters, it is Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's elected mayor who run on the ticket of an alliance led by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).





The general sentiment among the opposition voters is that Imamoglu will win again by an even bigger margin, with voters outraged that the country's judiciary yielded to the increasingly autocratic president.





Although many opponents called for a boycott of the redo, the CHP ruled out the idea after a meeting convened immediately after the announcement of the electoral nullification. The main opposition party's decision is clear: There will be no boycott and it will participate in the rerun despite its anger at the YSK's decision. CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu asked for the resignation of the council members, describing the decision as "black stain" on the country's democratic history.





The YSK has inadvertently enhanced the standing of a political figure who can defeat and replace Erdogan. Imamoglu displayed a very calm, self-controlled and optimistic outlook in his address to the media immediately after the announcement. He is no more the mayor of Istanbul, but his charm offensive is exceeding the city's limits. He is most formidable candidate yet to take on Erdogan, who was once presumed invincible. Now that image has been shattered.